Blake Wright named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior infielder Blake Wright was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Monday. The accolade is presented each year to the top amateur baseball player in the nation by USA Baseball. Earlier this month, Wright was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is also presented to the national player-of-the-year.

Wright (Belleair, Fla.) has split time at third base and second base in 2024. The team co-captain is hitting .341 with 21 homers, two triples, eight doubles, 70 RBIs, 62 runs and a .677 slugging percentage as the only Tiger to play all 53 games. He has a .961 fielding percentage, committing only six errors in 153 chances.

In his career, he is hitting .301 with 29 doubles, two triples, 41 homers, 160 RBIs, 131 runs and nine steals in 169 games (162 starts).

