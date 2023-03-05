Blake Whiteheart runs official 4.70-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Blake Whiteheart runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Blake Whiteheart runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
According to Joe Lunardi, Michigan is four spots out of an NCAA Tournament spot with just eight days left.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for the Warriors' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
Kurt Kitayama rolled in a long birdie putt on the 18th green to take a slender one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.Until his birdie on the 18th, it looked as if Kitayama would have to settle for a share of the lead alongside Scottie Scheffler and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who are tied for second spot on eight under.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
These five stats help tell the story of how the Warriors were a perfect 5-0 in their latest five-game homestand.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
UNC hosts Duke on Saturday in a regular-season finale that could decide whether the Tar Heels will be in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Up next: The championship is on the line Sunday afternoon in Greenville.
Randle finished with 43 points.
Champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso faced off for the final time before their title fight at UFC 285.