For a Michigan men’s basketball team that finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Sunday’s biggest story wasn’t the Wolverines’ deflating road loss to No. 15 Wisconsin. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was unhappy with Badgers’ coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout to empty the bench while up 19 points with 48 seconds to play. Gard called another timeout with 15 seconds left, which caused tensions as the final buzzer sounded at the Kohl Center.