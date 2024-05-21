Blake Wheeler could be ready to help Rangers in Eastern Conference Final vs. Panthers

The Rangers will begin their Eastern Conference Final series against the Panthers on Wednesday.

With the much-needed break before Game 1, the Blueshirts could potentially see the return of a key player.

Blake Wheeler told reporters after Sunday’s practice that he is “an option and available” for the series against the Panthers. However, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was non-committal about Wheeler’s availability.

“It is amazing to see the work that he put in,” Laviolette said about Wheeler. “It is incredible the way he attacked this. He is now back and is on the ice and doesn’t have a different color jersey on and he is working every day to make himself part of the conversation.

“That’s not always the way that it is, but this is a guy that has been around this game for a long time and he has done some amazing things. He also realizes there’s an opportunity, and he is going to do everything he can to make himself a possibility.”

Wheeler suffered an injury on Feb. 15 after his right leg buckled during a 7-4 victory against the Canadiens. He was later placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

During the first two Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Capitals and Hurricanes, Wheeler was a mere spectator. But he has been practicing in a Red noncontact jersey recently.

During the last week, he exchanged that noncontact jersey for a traditional practice uniform. Wheeler participated in the Rangers’ optional skate on Sunday.

After spending the previous 12 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Wheeler signed with the Rangers last offseason. In 54 games this season, Wheeler registered 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists).

“It is difficult because of how bad you want to be out there,” Wheeler said about not being able to play. “But at the same time, you know that’s not really an option.

“Any nerves or any uneasiness you have about it, you have so much confidence in the guys that we have in that room and just that belief they’re going to find a way to get the job done. Even Game 6 in Carolina, we felt like if we could just get one, we were going to find a way.

“Certainly challenging to watch this time of year, but these guys have done such a great job, it has been one heck of a ride.”

The Rangers could also potentially get Filip Chytil back against the Panthers. He played in the Rangers Game 3 second-round victory against the Hurricanes before exiting the lineup again. He was limited to 10 regular season games after a concussion in November.

Rangers hope to have better success against Panthers than during regular season

The Rangers lost two of three games to the Panthers during the regular season. However, both teams are much different than the last time they played on March 23.

“They’ve been a top team in the league,” Laviolette said about the Panthers. “They played for the [Stanley] Cup last year and finished first in their division.

“They bring speed, they bring size, they bring skill and physicality. There are some similarities to Carolina with the way that they play and their aggressive mindset.

“So some of that will be similar in preparation. They’re also a little bit different.”

Florida won the Atlantic Division after finishing one point ahead of the Bruins during the regular season. That success continued in the playoffs, as it defeated the Lightning and the Bruins in the first two rounds.

The Panthers have three players with at least 10 points during this postseason. That includes Matthew Tkachuk, who has registered 14 points in two playoff series against the Lightning and Bruins.

What has guided the Panthers during this playoff run is their defense and special teams. Florida leads in penalty-kill percentage (89.5%), and its power play is third overall (31.4%).

Vezina finalist Sergei Bobrovsky has also been a stabilizing force for the Panthers in the net. He has a 2.37 goals-against average in the playoffs.

“They have a very good team,” Rangers winger Chris Kreider said. “A lot of strengths, good offense, great defense and goaltending. It is going to be a great challenge for us.”

_____