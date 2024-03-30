Blake Wesley sets up the nice finish

When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
One Rockies pitcher finished the inning with a 38.75 ERA. The next one finished with a 162 ERA.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
With 26 of 30 teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?