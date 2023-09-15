Blake Watson sparks Memphis football with over 200 yards from scrimmage in win over Navy

Memphis football's offense was stalling.

The Tigers, locked in a too-close-for-comfort battle with Navy, had not been able to run the ball all game. Again, Late in the third quarter, quarterback Seth Henigan handed it to Blake Watson for what looked like a routine zone run.

But Watson had other ideas. He juked one defender, evaded another, then raced down the sideline and dragged three defenders all the way inside the Navy 10-yard-line.

It led to a Tigers' touchdown that ultimately stood up as the game winner, even though the game itself featured multiple turnovers down the stretch and was in doubt until the final seconds. Watson — who transferred to Memphis from Old Dominion before this season — was Memphis' standout offensive player of the game, rushing for 169 yards on 10 carries and catching six passes for 68 yards.

Memphis' Blake Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown during the game between the University of Memphis and Bethune-Cookman University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

It was a breakout performance that seemed to cement him as the program's lead running back.

"Blake has some of the best vision of any running back I've ever been around. His vision is fantastic. What I appreciate about Blake is his feet kept turning over," coach Ryan Silverfield said. "I was just so proud of that. Because that's hard to do. Tremendous effort by him."

There were questions all offseason about who would lead the Tigers' running game, with Watson in the mix along with Sutton Smith, Jay Ducker, Ke'Trevion Hargrove and Brandon Thomas. Both Watson and Smith played a major role in the Week 1 win over Bethune-Cookman, but Watson has taken the reins of the rushing attack since then.

Defensive end Jaylon Allen had a succinct way of summing up Watson's breakout game.

"I been knew about Blake," he said. "I'm just glad y'all found out."

He struggled against Arkansas State, rushing for just 51 yards on 20 carries. And he was struggling against Navy, with just 23 yards in the first half. But then he ripped off the 69-yard run with seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving the Tigers a lead.

He almost put the game to bed for good later in the fourth quarter, when he ran through the Navy defense for another 69-yard rush that took the Tigers to the 1-yard-line. But he fumbled the exchange on the ensuing play, which let the Midshipmen back into the game.

After the game, Watson said he was still thinking about the fumble.

"I'm trying not to let it overshadow it, but I'm trying not to get too high or too low," he said. "Gotta clean that up, for sure."

More: Memphis football overcomes shaky performance to beat Navy and remain unbeaten

Memphis heads to St. Louis to face Missouri a week from Saturday for another step-up in competition, and the Tigers know they'll have to limit mistakes.

"A win is a win, at the end of the day," Watson said. "We're always going to have things to clean up. No matter how much we win by, no matter how it looks, there's always going to be something to clean up. It's not going to be perfect."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Blake Watson has breakout game to help Memphis football edge Navy