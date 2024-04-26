Blake Watson hopes to become the next Tigers’ running back to reach NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Since walking off the field following his final college football game, Memphis Tiger running back Blake Watson hasn’t stopped working toward his dream of making it to the NFL, and this weekend, that dream likely becomes a reality.

“It’s been nonstop ever since the bowl game and it’s been a dream come true. It’s been hectic, but definitely exciting,” said Watson.

Since the Tigers’ 36-26 win against Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Watson has been named the Hula Bowl Offensive MVP and then continued to show out in the East-West Shrine game.

Watson, after an impressive one season at Memphis, where he displayed his versatility as he amassed more than 16 hundred all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, which was eighth best in the NCAA still didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

“I have reached out to almost everybody I know in the NFL on Blake Watson’s behalf. It’s a shame he should have been invited to the combine,” said Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Not being invited to the combine motivated Watson even more as he left the Tigers Pro Day with his numbers jumping off the charts. Watson ran an unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash and he’s received positive feedback from teams who have shown interest.

“I definitely wanted to show out for Pro Day, especially. So a lot of things have been going up so I’m very happy about that and I’m glad I was able to boost my stock a little bit. A lot of them are saying they love the explosiveness, playmaking ability, catching out of the backfield on my patience and vision while having the ball in my hands,” said Watson.

Watson is seen as a late-round pick-up like several Tigers who have made tenure in the NFL. He doesn’t care when or where he is drafted, just making the most of his opportunity when it presents itself.

“That’s one of the main reasons why I came to Memphis because at my old school, I was prepared to be an undrafted free agent, and I knew that coming to Memphis would allow me to become drafted,” Watson said.

“I’m not trying to sound funny, but I don’t mind saying this. If anybody knows what an NFL running back is, it’s me,” said Silverfield. “We’ve had them here fortunately and I was fortunate enough to be around some good ones in the league. Blake Watson’s an NFL running back. He’ll play for a long time. He can do it all”.

Regardless if he does or doesn’t hear his name called this weekend, Watson is going to cherish this moment with those he’s closest to.

“I’ll have a couple of family members over and a couple of friends over. We’ll be just there glued to the TV, watching to see what happens,” he said. “Whether I do hear my name called or I end up going undrafted. I mean, I’m going to be blessed to have the opportunity to make it to the NFL and achieve a lifelong dream.”

