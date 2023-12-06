Blake Snell wins OKC-based Warren Spahn Award as MLB's best left-handed pitcher

Sep 19, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) smiles after the last out of the top of the sixth inning was recorded against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres was named the 2023 Warren Spahn Award winner on Wednesday as the best left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball.Presented annually to MLB’s top lefty, the award is based on a pitcher’s wins, strikeouts and earned-run average. The award is named after Oklahoman and National Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee, Warren Spahn, whose 363 wins is the most ever for a left-handed pitcher. The award is given out by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.Snell posted an incredible season for the Padres with a 14-9 record and 2.25 ERA, the lowest in Major League Baseball. His 234 strikeouts were a career high, and he led the MLB in hits allowed per nine innings with 5.8. Among lefties, Snell ranked first in opponent slugging percentage (.286) and second in strikeout percentage (31.5).Snell captured his second Cy Young Award in 2023, becoming the seventh pitcher in MLB history to receive the award in both leagues. He is also now one of six players in Warren Spahn Award history to take home multiple honors.

"After winning the Warren Spahn Award in 2018, we congratulate Blake Snell on another incredible season as he takes home this converted award once again," said Mike James, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame President and Executive Director. "We are truly grateful to the Spahn Family for working with us in continuing to keep their grandfather's legacy alive through this award and his personal exhibit at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame."

Past Warren Spahn Award winners include: Julio Urias (2021-2022), Hyun-jin Ryu (2020), Patrick Corbin (2019), Blake Snell (2018), Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017), Jon Lester (2016), Dallas Keuchel (2015), Gio Gonzalez (2012); David Price (2010); CC Sabathia (2007–2009); Johan Santana (2004, 2006); Dontrelle Willis (2005); Andy Pettitte (2003); and Randy Johnson (1999–2002).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Blake Snell wins Warren Spahn Award as MLB's best left-handed pitcher