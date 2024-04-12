Blake Snell on being back at Rays’ Tropicana Field: ‘Nothing but love’

ST. PETERSBURG — As Blake Snell walked around Tropicana Field on Friday afternoon for the first time since before the Rays traded him following the 2020 postseason, he noted some of the things that were different, such as enhancements to the clubhouse and the addition of a room for haircuts.

But as he reflected on his time with the Rays, from being drafted in 2011 to making it to the majors in 2016 to winning the first of two Cy Young awards in 2018 to pitching in the World Series in 2020, the current Giants pitcher made clear how little had changed in his feelings toward his original organization.

“Nothing but love,” Snell said. “I love everybody over there. I can’t be more thankful than to be drafted by them, built, developed.

“I was in the minors for 5 1/2 years so at the time you get pretty upset about it, but looking back on it, (I’m) really thankful for those years and how much energy all those coaches put into me to help me be the player I am right now. And hopefully getting a lot better. I feel that way. So keep chasing that. But, yeah, just very thankful. A great organization.”

Snell said that includes the memories of the way his 2020 season ended, removed by manager Kevin Cash in the sixth inning of a dominant outing in Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers and the Rays falling short of a title.

“It was cool to be in the World Series,” Snell said. “I never really talk about it much, and everyone gets on Cash about it. But his job is to manage, my job is to play.

“I respect him and I always will. He’s a great manager. He’s learned from it. He’s only getting better and better. He’s still such a young manager (46) that’s going to be one of the game’s best for a long time.”

Snell, who didn’t sign with the Giants until March 19, is set to make his second start for them Sunday, facing his ex-mates.

He said his first experience facing the Rays last year was a bigger deal. And it certainly was one of his best outings, as he allowed only two hits (and three walks) over six shutout innings and struck out a season-high-matching 12.

Snell, honored by the Rays in a video tribute during Friday’s game, said he wasn’t sure yet what to expect on Sunday.

“I’ve got to feel the emotions, feel how these days play out talking to them‚” Snell said. ”I get really excited because I enjoy pitching in front of Kyle (Snyder, the Rays pitching coach he refers to as ‘like my second father’), Cash, (and other Rays staff). They all have meaning. I’ve pitched in front of them so many times. They’ve supported me all the way throughout. So being able to pitch in front of them is such an amazing feeling.”

The chance to re-take the Trop mound, where he went 23-12, 2.51 in 50 starts, is also very comforting.

“I was raised through the system, so when I got here, there was so much love and care for me and attention to me, that they made this place feel like home,” Snell said. “I’m excited to see what it feels like Sunday. I feel the same way. So I really can’t wait.”

Cash said seeing Snell on Friday was great, but acknowledged he’s not quite as excited for Sunday.

“Blake is pretty loved by everybody here,” Cash said. ”When you draft him first round, you develop him, there’s a lot of relationships created with that. I certainly value mine with him. I know he’s really close with Kyle. He’s close with some of these teammates here.

“It’ll be exciting to see him get out there. I hope the pitch limit that he has is lower than maybe what he wants. That’d be ideal, because we know how good of a pitcher he is.”

