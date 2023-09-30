Blake Perkins' two-run home run (4)
Blake Perkins crushes a ball 421ft to left-center field for a two-run HR, bringing the Brewers within one run of the Cubs' lead
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
Chubb underwent his first knee surgery on Friday.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in MLB.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.
Will QB Cameron Rising play for the first time all season?
The Americans never led once and find themselves in 4-0 hole.
Playoff baseball often amplifies the trends of the regular season, which could mean more steals than ever this October.