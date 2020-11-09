Blake Martinez, Austin Mack were highest-graded Giants in Week 9

The New York Giants picked up their second win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Washington Football Team by a score of 23-20.

From a personnel standpoint, the Giants used a variety of looks, packages and rotations. The snaps were pretty well spread out and almost everyone had an opportunity to contribute.

On the offensive side of the ball, undrafted rookie wide receiver Austin Mack was among those who capitalized on his opportunity, hauling in four receptions on five targets for 72 yards and falling just short of his first career touchdown.

Mack’s effort earned him a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.3, which led the team (35 or more snaps). He also led the team with over 3.7 yards of separation.

No wonder Austin Mack was targeted so much today, averaged almost 4 yds of separation 😳😳#TogetherBlue #GMEN pic.twitter.com/H9lAYTmVxa — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) November 9, 2020





Just behind Mack were center Nick Gates, who earned a grade of 74.5, and running back Wayne Gallman, who earned a 71.7.

On the other side of the ball, it should come as no surprise that linebacker Blake Martinez led the way with a grade of 74.4, which included an impressive coverage grade of 78.6.

Cornerback James Bradberry rebounded after a tough game in Week 8, earning a grade of 67.5 after surrendering just one reception.

Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones earned just a 66.8 despite committing no turnovers. His run grade was 33.3, which was by far his lowest of the season.

The lowest-graded Giants on Sunday were linebackers David Mayo (29.3) and Kyler Fackrell (46.8), guard Shane Lemieux (43.0) and tight end Levine Toilolo (48.0).