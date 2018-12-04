Blake Koch joins JD Motorsports for full Xfinity campaign in 2019 Blake Koch announced Tuesday that he will drive the JD Motorsports No. 4 car full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season. Koch will replace Ross Chastain on the Johnny Davis-owned team, and the FilterTime air filter delivery company that he founded will provide sponsorship. The 33-year-old driver made the announcement through FOX Sports’ Facebook …

Blake Koch announced Tuesday that he will drive the JD Motorsports No. 4 car full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

Koch will replace Ross Chastain on the Johnny Davis-owned team, and the FilterTime air filter delivery company that he founded will provide sponsorship. The 33-year-old driver made the announcement through FOX Sports’ Facebook page.

RELATED: On the move: Tracking 2019 changes

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Koch did not race last season, opting to focus on his business and regroup for 2019. He has been a mainstay on the Xfinity circuit since 2011.

The Florida native posted his best results in two seasons (2016-17) with Kaulig Racing. Koch notched five top-10 finishes in each campaign, and he recorded his first NASCAR national series pole position in May 2017 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain made the Xfinity postseason field for the first time, driving the JD Motorsports No. 4 in 30 races and the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 in three events. The Ganassi organization announced that Chastain will be the full-time driver for the No. 42 team next season.