Blake Jarwin designated for return from IR, could play for Cowboys in Week 18

As the Cowboys coaching staff wrestles with which starters to play- and for how long- against Philadelphia in Week 18, there’s suddenly another name to add to the mix.

Tight end Blake Jarwin has been designated to return from injured reserve, the club announced Tuesday. His 21-day practice window begins, and he can be added to the active roster at any time.

While that does not necessarily mean Jarwin, after a two-month absence, will suit up and play in the regular season finale Saturday night, it does bode well for his availability in the postseason.

Jarwin suffered a hip injury on Halloween night in the Cowboys’ 20-16 win over Minnesota and was placed on IR just before the Week 9 game versus Denver.

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is believed to have injured hip Sunday on this first-quarter hit from Vikings S Harrison Smith. After undergoing an MRI this week, he is expected back in 2021. Will miss at least three games while on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/SNyLMtKXfw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2021

While still on injured reserve and rehabbing, the 27-year-old contracted COVID-19 and was moved to the virus watchlist the day after Thanksgiving. He came off Reserve/COVID and was moved back to IR on Dec. 7.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism that, based on Jarwin’s progress with trainers, the Oklahoma State product would finally be able to make a return to action sooner rather than later.

“We’re hopeful,” McCarthy said in a conference call. “Actually, I thought Blake had an excellent workout Saturday [prior to the team’s Week 17 meeting with Arizona]. We’re hopeful that maybe we’ll get him back on the field this week. He definitely has a chance to potentially be out there. Made a lot of progress here over the last ten days. Really liked his workout Saturday.”

I do not remotely think Blake Jarwin is the Run Block Savior that some people have billed him to be in recent weeks, but I DO think he makes them way more versatile and dangerous in 12 personnel. Getting him back would be a sneaky nice addition imo. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 4, 2022

With Jarwin sidelined, Dalton Schultz has contributed heavily as TE1 in the Dallas pass game. During Sunday’s loss, Schultz became just the second tight end in team history to record 70 receptions in a single season. (Jason Witten did it nine times.)

Jarwin, in his fifth NFL season, logged ten catches for 90 yards and two scores in seven games before his injury.

