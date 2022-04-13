Offensive lineman Blake Hance is back with the Browns for the 2022 season.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Hance has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team. Hance was barred from negotiating with other teams with the tender in place, so his return was expected.

Hance signed with the Browns in January 2021 and was thrust into the lineup at tackle during a playoff win over the Steelers days after joining the team. He returned to play in all 17 games for Cleveland last season and started eight times.

The Browns also re-signed Chris Hubbard this offseason and he’ll join Hance as backup options behind left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin.

Blake Hance re-signs with Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk