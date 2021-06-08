Blake Griffin's big dunks invite jokes on social media on his time with Detroit Pistons

OK, we get that playing for a championship can be a little more motivating than playing at the start of a rebuild.

But c'mon!

Blake Griffin is continuing to turn back the hands of time with the Brooklyn Nets.

The former Detroit Pistons All-Star did not record a dunk in 20 games this season before the team buyout him out, making him a free agent.

But now, with the Nets, he may have his best chance in his career to reach the NBA Finals, at least.

And he is definitely jumping like it. The latest two examples have come during Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks:

We readily admit, this doesn't completely look like the high-flying Griffin from the Lob City days with the Clippers. Age and injuries won't allow for that. But man, it feels like he could barely jump when he called Little Caesars Arena home.

And social media has more than noticed. And they've got plenty of jokes:

BLAKE POSTER! Dude was really playing Detroit😂 pic.twitter.com/kUvfhMaHcS — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin going from Detroit to Brooklyn. 💀 pic.twitter.com/QV5CvjZ90l — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin as soon as he left Detroit pic.twitter.com/YpGWsbEnEq — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 8, 2021

Blake just had millennial burnout in Detroit please do not slander our self care king — kang🥇 (@jaycaspiankang) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin leaving Detroit pic.twitter.com/m0Dkj4Kcbg — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) June 8, 2021

i don’t think i’ve ever seen a player purposely fake his WashedNess just so he could leave a franchise but i think Blake Griffin really faked his WashedNess in Detroit lol — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) June 8, 2021

Detroit fans watching Blake Griffin dunk pic.twitter.com/VeaIVnLHlc — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@thehurryupnba) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin after fooling the whole city of Detroit pic.twitter.com/BAXGG559Zp — BATTLES NBA™ (@BattlesNBA) June 8, 2021

Nah I’d be sick if I was a Detroit fan lmao Blake just dunked over Giannis like he was a Kia — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin when he got out of Detroit



pic.twitter.com/KOEYFSLdJ4 — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) June 8, 2021

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Blake Griffin's big dunks invite jokes on time with Detroit Pistons