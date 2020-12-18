Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

Blake Griffin could only laugh off a fight he may or may not have instigated. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Who says some players don’t get fired up for preseason?

A preseason game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards got briefly heated on Thursday after an altercation between Pistons star Blake Griffin and Wizards center Thomas Bryant.

By altercation, we mean Griffin grabbing Bryant by the hips in transition and throwing him to the floor. An incensed Bryant reacted by charging toward Griffin, who only laughed as his fellow big man was held back an official and teammate Moe Wagner.

Blake Griffin laughing and is completely unbothered by Thomas Bryant charging at him in a preseason game. Blake gets a flagrant one for throwing him to the ground. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Yn3SV6LFe7 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) December 18, 2020

Griffin was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for throwing Bryant, while Bryant received a technical foul for going after Bryant.

The Pistons eventually won 97-86, though Griffin was mostly quiet with two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 23 minutes. Bryant had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

