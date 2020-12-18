Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Blake Griffin could only laugh off a fight he may or may not have instigated. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Who says some players don’t get fired up for preseason?

A preseason game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards got briefly heated on Thursday after an altercation between Pistons star Blake Griffin and Wizards center Thomas Bryant.

By altercation, we mean Griffin grabbing Bryant by the hips in transition and throwing him to the floor. An incensed Bryant reacted by charging toward Griffin, who only laughed as his fellow big man was held back an official and teammate Moe Wagner.

Griffin was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for throwing Bryant, while Bryant received a technical foul for going after Bryant.

The Pistons eventually won 97-86, though Griffin was mostly quiet with two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 23 minutes. Bryant had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

