Blake Griffin steps over Giannis Antetokounmpo as tensions build in Detroit

Tempers have been flaring all night between the Detriot Pistons’ Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP.

Midway through the second quarter in Detroit, Griffin elbowed Antetokounmpo in the face, and the Bucks star did not take kindly to it. The two got in each other’s faces as teammates rushed to prevent a further scuffle.

Giannis didn't like that Blake Griffin elbow. pic.twitter.com/jt09Hi676i — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2019

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo let his play do the talking, aggressively blocking Griffin’s layup attempt.

Less than a minute later, Antetokounmpo hit the floor after getting fouled on a double team by Bruce Brown and Griffin. Griffin stepped over the Antetokounmpo’s legs, Iverson style. Bucks players took exception and Chris Middleton immediately confronted Griffin.

The Greek Freak might get the last laugh, however, as he’s racked up 30 points and eight rebounds as his team leads the Pistons by 20 through the third quarter.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmp were butting heads all night in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

