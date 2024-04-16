Blake Griffin, who spent parts of two seasons with Nets, announces retirement

Blake Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star and the 2010-11 Rookie of the Year, announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was drafted first overall in the 2009 draft and rose to superstar status with the Los Angeles Clippers, and played 82 games with the Nets from 2021-22.

“I’m thankful for every single moment – not just the good ones; the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches,” Griffin wrote in a social media post.

“The game of basketball has given me so much in this life,” Griffin wrote, “and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Griffin played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Clippers, Nets, Pistons, and Celtics, averaging 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

As a Net, Griffin averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists. He started 34 of the 82 regular season games he played in Brooklyn.