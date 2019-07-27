Blake Griffin on recruiting this summer: “I think I was 0-for-3 this year”

Kawhi Leonard denies he recruited Paul George to the Clippers, but the two definitely talked before George told Thunder management he wanted to be traded to Los Angeles to team up with Leonard.

Spencer Dinwiddie recruited Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, who ended up bringing Kevin Durant into the mix as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There were a lot of stars recruiting stars this summer, and Blake Griffin tried to get in on it he said on the Pardon My Take podcast. It just didn’t exactly go as planned. (Hat tip Hoopshype.)

“I did a few calls, a few texts, a few reach-outs… You know what? I think I was 0 for 3 this year [laughs]… “I texted him and literally like I think like 30 minutes later it was like ‘Jeff Green has signed with the Utah Jazz.'”

The Pistons were basically capped out this summer anyway, any moves had to be trades or deals for well below the market value of most players. Upgrading the roster this summer was going to be difficult under the best of circumstances.

Detroit did add some nice depth with Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris, but that was always about as good as it was going to get.

Despite Griffin’s best efforts.