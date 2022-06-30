Blake Griffin likely going back to Los Angeles

Jake Fischer on Blake Griffin: It sounds like he’s not going back to Brooklyn. It sounds like he’s gonna go to Los Angeles. The Clippers would be pretty weird, funny, silly outcome with the whole exit there. So I mean, the Lakers would make more sense in that regard. But I honestly I can’t tell you which one seems more likely.

Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk.

Hearing Blake Griffin going back to LA … Clippers or Lakers. Out of Brooklyn.

Which Maverick is most likely to lock Jalen Brunson in a New York hotel tomorrow and tweet a pic of a chair at the door, Blake Griffin-style?

Blake Griffin in his 12 seasons:

— 20/8/4

— 6x All Star

— 5x All-NBA

— 3rd in 2014 MVP voting

Can the 33 year old contribute to a contender? pic.twitter.com/zVgbbU1i5r – 11:57 PM

Marc Stein on Blake Griffin: I have heard a couple of teams on Blake that are not in Los Angeles, but I have not confirmed them yet. So until I can confirm them. I’m not going to say them. I need two sources before I give those away, but I will say I have heard a couple of other destinations that are not in Los Angeles. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2022

Griffin showed he can still play with energy and inspire his team during last year’s playoffs, even though it was only in two appearances for a Nets team that was swept. Griffin, because of his lack of mobility, was pulled from the rotation by Brooklyn down the stretch of last season, but played with great aggressiveness in the last two games of the team’s ill-fated postseason run against Boston. “There will be a number of teams that look at him,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.” -via Heavy.com / June 29, 2022

Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent and has appeared in multiple offseason videos sporting Nets gear. They seem disinclined to bring back aging centers LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, having shelved both down the stretch. That leaves last year’s first-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe and current undrafted rookie signee Brison Gresham as the only big men under contract. -via New York Post / June 29, 2022