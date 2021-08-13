Blake Griffin on Lakers: ‘I’ve been in situations where a team stacks up and it doesn’t work out.’

Next season in the NBA is set to be captivating with multiple teams getting their star players back to full health, including teams who have added more talent.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a fresh look on the court next season when Russell Westbrook dons the purple and gold alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Miami Heat is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, and the addition of Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade should help players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson thrive further.

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to be competitive again with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to pair with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, so plenty of teams in the league are going in for a championship.

But Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin is remaining cautious on how the season will pan out for these teams, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News:

Blake Griffin on the Lakers, Heat and other teams adding stars this summer: "You look at it but at the end of the day, things on paper, it's tough to say. I've been in situations where a team stacks up and it doesn't work out." #Nets — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 12, 2021

Griffin, who plays with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris, four of the most lethal shooters and pure scorers in the league, knows a thing or two about how so-called superteams can have their seasons derailed by unforeseen circumstances.

Both Harden and Irving got injured in the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and lost their lead in that series, paving the way for Milwaukee’s road to the 2020-21 title.

The Lakers, who had multiple injuries to players like James, Davis and more, must also be careful next season. Los Angeles isn’t the youngest roster by any means, so keeping legs fresh and rested will be important for a possible title run.

Los Angeles is going all-in with the acquisition of Westbrook and cannot afford for injuries to cause their season to go awry.