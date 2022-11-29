Blake Griffin highlights: Celtics vet turns back clock with dunks on Charlotte in Boston’s 140-105 blowout win

While Boston Celtics veteran big man Blake Griffin’s style of play has shifted from high-flying dunker to a passing big man known for taking charges with skill, there are still moments the Oklahoma native can turn back the clock.

On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, the six-time All-Star did exactly that — twice. Griffin wowed fans and his own bench by throwing down a pair of rim-rattling flushes on his way to a 9-point outing that also featured him taking a charge.

To celebrate Griffin finding the fountain of youth for the night, the folks behind the Bllen YouTube channel put together a highlight clip of Griffin getting busy Monday night.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the Celtics vet in action.

