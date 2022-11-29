Blake Griffin highlights: Celtics vet turns back clock with dunks on Charlotte in Boston’s 140-105 blowout win
While Boston Celtics veteran big man Blake Griffin’s style of play has shifted from high-flying dunker to a passing big man known for taking charges with skill, there are still moments the Oklahoma native can turn back the clock.
On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, the six-time All-Star did exactly that — twice. Griffin wowed fans and his own bench by throwing down a pair of rim-rattling flushes on his way to a 9-point outing that also featured him taking a charge.
To celebrate Griffin finding the fountain of youth for the night, the folks behind the Bllen YouTube channel put together a highlight clip of Griffin getting busy Monday night.
Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the Celtics vet in action.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Related
Does Boston's Jayson Tatum need a load management break?
Is reserve forward Sam Hauser the Boston Celtics' best shooter?
Celtics superfan Donnie Wahlberg is ready for Banner 18
Just how much of a problem is the Boston Celtics' defense, anyway?
Fox's Colin Cowherd floats trading Robert Williams III for Anthony Davis
Celtics Lab 155: (Not a parody NBA basketball podcast) with Sam Sheehan
List
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 130-121 home win over the Wizards
List
Celtics offense erupts as Boston grabs 130-121 victory against Washington
List
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers praise for late Bill Russell
List
Should the Boston Celtics trade Payton Pritchard? One analyst thinks so