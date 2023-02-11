Blake Griffin with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot have won titles together playing overseas. The pair hope their championship pedigrees can help the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.
Even if Gary Payton II is sidelined indefinitely, the Warriors would consider waiving the failed physical to get him back on the roster, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
Gary Payton II, in the deal in which the Detroit Pistons traded Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, failed his physical on Friday according Shams Charania.
The Warriors' four-team trade is in jeopardy over a failed physical by Gary Payton II, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens discusses the reasons behind his trade deadline deal for big man Mike Muscala.
2023 NBA trade deadline grades are in. How did Detroit Pistons grade out in the James Wiseman-Saddiq Bey multi-team trade with Golden State Warriors?
Class of 2024 recruit Naas Cunningham had a Kentucky scholarship offer but didn’t include the Wildcats in his newly released list of top five schools. The Herald-Leader talked to Cunningham on Thursday about his recruitment.
James Wiseman is gone, and with him a Warriors vision for the future.
The Celtics made a multi-player and multi-draft pick offer for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but San Antonio found the Raptors' package more appealing.
The Milwaukee Bucks play for the second straight day in Los Angeles - this time to face the Clippers. Follow here for game updates tonight.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
For the Knicks, it was a relatively timid trade deadline, at least compared to the star names they were linked to and the rest of the league. Let’s break down who’s departing, who’s arriving, and how it affects the Knicks’ postseason hopes.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to share an update after sustaining a facial fracture in Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Scottie Scheffler fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 on Friday to take a two-shot clubhouse lead over Jon Rahm as the two chase Rory McIlroy's number one ranking at the Phoenix Open.World number two Scheffler, the defending champion in Phoenix, had a 10-under-par total of 132 and Spain's third-ranked Rahm was his nearest rival in the clubhouse after a five-under-par 66 for 134.