Blake Griffin does not play second half due to knee soreness; Pistons hang on to beat Rockets

This summer, Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery to clean up his left knee, it cost him the first 10 games of the season.

Saturday night, Griffin sat the second half against the Rockets because that same knee is sore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pistons PR: Blake Griffin (left knee soreness) will not play in the second half. — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) December 15, 2019





That’s concerning, although there have been no further reports on the severity of the issue. Griffin is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game — both career lows — and remains the fulcrum of the Pistons offense.

Even without him and Andre Drummond, the Pistons held on to beat the Rockets 115-107, thanks to 12 points from Derrick Rose and 11 from Bruce Brown in the second half.