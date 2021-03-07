Blake Griffin clears waivers, expected to sign with Nets

Coby Green
·1 min read
Blake Griffin sizes up Eric Gordon
Blake Griffin has cleared waivers and is expected to sign with the Nets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday.

The six-time All-Star was bought out by the Detroit Pistons on Friday, and the Nets were "believed to be leaders" in signing him, per Charania, so it looks like that thought has become reality.

Though Griffin isn't the same player he used to be, his arrival in Brooklyn completes what should now easily be considered the scariest superteam in the NBA.

Griffin joins a Nets team that is No. 2 in the East and already boasts Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on its roster. He'll also get to play with former teammate DeAndre Jordan again.

In 20 games with Detroit this season, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in just over 31 minutes per game.

Griffin was an All-Star as recently as 2019, so there's still potential for him to be a force on the court, but injuries have kept him down in recent years, so we'll just have to wait and see which version of the former high-flyer shows up in Brooklyn.

