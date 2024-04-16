Blake Griffin Announces Retirement From NBA After 14 Seasons

NBA star Blake Griffin has announced his retirement from the basketball, ending a decorated career that included a lengthy run as one of the premier big men of his era.

On Tuesday (April 16), Griffin, 35, shared the news via a statement released on social media, in which he looked back on his accomplishments and expressed his appreciation for the game. “I never really envisioned myself as the guy who would have a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement,” Griffin, who played for four NBA teams over 14 seasons, wrote.

“And I’m still not going to be that guy. But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness.”

Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks between Kawhi Leonard #2 and Tiago Splitter #22 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The Oklahoma native also acknowledged his inner-circle, professional and personal, with helping to guide and encourage him along the way during his tenure in the league. “I’m thankful for every single moment — not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches,” Griffin wrote.

“I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance. Lastly, my agent Sam Goldfeder, who has been a steadfast voice of reason and my wartime consigliere — thank you.”

Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first quarter basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The former perennial All-Star also looked back on the lowlights of his career, accrediting those experiences with giving him a full scope into the peaks and valleys endured. “I am equally thankful for the not-so-good-moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be (a) sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters.’” he added.

“All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but to just feel thankful.” Griffin concluded his open letter by expressing his lack of regret in terms of his career, as he feels the game has provided more than he could ever ask for.

“The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory ‘I’m excited for my next chapter’ part: just kidding, I’m done.”

Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers wins the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest apart of NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center on February 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

After a standout career at the University of Oklahoma, Griffin was selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft. After sitting out the 2009-10 season due to injury, Griffin made his NBA debut during the 2010-11 season, winning the Rookie of the Year Award, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and became the first rookie voted to an NBA All-Star team by coaches since Tim Duncan in 1998.

During his career, which included stints with the Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics, Griffin garnered numerous accolades, earning six All-Star selections and five All-NBA selections

See Blake Griffin’s retirement announcement below.

