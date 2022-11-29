Blake Griffin with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Blake Griffin (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/28/2022
Blake Griffin (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/28/2022
Celtics big man Blake Griffin threw down a vintage dunk during Monday night's game vs. the Hornets.
With Terry Rozier sidelined by an illness, the undermanned Hornets fell behind 45-19 after one quarter before losing to the Celtics, 140-105.
Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim. On a night the Celtics were missing their top scorer, Brown showed off his growth, leading the Celtics with a season-high 36 points to help Boston hold off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets
Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 11/28/2022
Our top ranked milk frother is on sale on Amazon during Cyber Monday. Save 36% now.
The Lakers looked to be on their way to a victory over the Indiana Pacers, but down the stretch, they were their own worst enemy.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers isn't a fan of players channeling Kobe Bryant's famous "Mamba Mentality."
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Pacers.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
The Pacers got two attempts in the final eight seconds and Nembhard drained the second.
Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla shares what he told Blake Griffin after the veteran put up nine points, including a monster alley-oop dunk, against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
The Tottenham forward was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss
Steve Kerr spoke about James Wiseman's development prior to the Warriors' game against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again.
‘He better pray to God I never find him,’ the world champion said after footage appeared to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt in the Argentina locker room
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
The Warriors' run is more than Klay Thompson finding his shot (although that's part of it).