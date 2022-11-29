Blake Griffin with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim. On a night the Celtics were missing their top scorer, Brown showed off his growth, leading the Celtics with a season-high 36 points to help Boston hold off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.