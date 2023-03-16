Blake Gillikin re-signs with Saints, announces his new jersey number

Back to work!! ⚜️

Also, Derek wanted my number https://t.co/NySld0RpbX pic.twitter.com/QJvChKmBk6 — Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) March 16, 2023

Not going to lie, this was a little anticlimactic. The New Orleans Saints are re-signing punter Blake Gillikin after his rookie contract expired on Wednesday — and speculation swirled about which jersey number he would be wearing after free agent quarterback Derek Carr claimed the No. 4 he used for the first few years of his pro career.

Both of the numbers Gillikin used before in college (93) and high school (33) were ineligible for punters, so he went with a sensible, if boring, solution. After rocking No. 4, he’s choosing to upgrade to No. 5. A round of applause, please, for his very high-tech photo edit.

The terms of Gillikin’s new contract have not been reported, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Saints bring in some competition for training camp. He wasn’t very consistent last season and it wouldn’t hurt to have another punter in the building this summer to make sure the Saints are putting their best foot forward.

