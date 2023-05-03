Blake Freeland was Louis Riddick’s favorite pick for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts started Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft adding some depth and upside to the offensive line by selection Blake Freeland out of BYU.

Bringing starting experience at both right and left tackle during his collegiate career, Freeland spent the last two seasons at the latter spot for the Cougars. He brings elite athleticism and movement skills, especially for a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle.

When going through his favorite non-first-round selections for every team, ESPN’s Louis Riddick landed on Freeland for the Colts.

As I did a year ago, I’m picking my favorite non-first round selections from ‘23 #NFL draft that could

be major impact players by year 3 or sooner. Tried to not just pick obvious 2nd rounders. AZ: BJ Ojulari – LB LSU

ATL: DeMarcco Hellams – DB ‘Bama

BLT: Tavius Robinson – DL… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) May 1, 2023

Freeland likely will walk right into the swing tackle role unless the Colts add a veteran with starting experience like Donovan Smith. That isn’t expected, but it’s not outside the realm of possibilities.

A high-character player, Freeland is impressive when on the move and has a lot of experience working in a zone-blocking scheme during his time at BYU.

There are some technical issues that Freeland must improve at the next level. He could stand to be a bit more physical at contacy, and consistency with his hand placement will be the areas of focus. His pad level will naturally be an issue for him given his height.

But Freeland has all the tools to be a successful swing tackle in the NFL, and there’s a good chance he holds that role as early as his rookie season.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire