Blake Fisher heads to NFL Draft after whirlwind career at Notre Dame football

INDIANAPOLIS — Blake Fisher smiled Saturday morning at the mention of Notre Dame football’s “tackle-over” alignment that knocked N.C. State for a loop early last season.

With left tackle Joe Alt moving over to join Fisher on the right side, Audric Estime rumbled for an 80-yard touchdown shortly after a lightning delay.

“That was a game-plan specific play,” Fisher said. “Being able to have Big Joe next to me, two powerhouses on the right side, I mean it was unstoppable. We broke one for (80).”

The Irish used an unbalanced line for a season-high nine snaps in that 45-23 road win, then came back with it on five plays against Ohio State and two more on Senior Day against Wake Forest. Alt moved over to the right side for just two total snaps in 2022: one apiece in home wins over Clemson and Boston College.

In light of Notre Dame’s intermittent struggles on offense, maybe the unbalanced line should have been used a bit more last season?

“Yeah,” Fisher said, “obviously wish we would have done it more for sure.”

Fisher, who starred at nearby Avon High School, 12 miles west of Lucas Oil Stadium, took the podium shortly after Alt finished his media session. The two are rooming together this week, which helps as they go through the battery of meetings and medical exams that lead up to Sunday’s on-field workouts.

“I love Joe,” Fisher said. “We were there for three years at Notre Dame. Came in together, went out together. Having him as a roommate, it’s comfortable being in there with somebody you know.”

Still three weeks shy of his 21st birthday, Fisher is a former Top 100 recruit who became the first Notre Dame freshman to start a game on the offensive line in 15 years. Torn meniscus in his knee limited Fisher to just two games in 2021: the overtime win at Florida State and the Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

While Fisher is coming off an up-and-down season and had two more seasons of eligibility, he opted for early entry in the upcoming NFL Draft. He said he consulted with Irish coach Marcus Freeman, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, his family and his agents before opting out of the Sun Bowl in December.

It was a matter, he said, of “them kind of feeling if I’m ready or not.”

Rudolph, who followed Harry Hiestand and Jeff Quinn in a rare “3 for 3” run of offensive line coaches at Notre Dame, gave Fisher his blessing.

“I asked coach Rudolph,” Fisher said. “He kind of gave me the green light: ‘Have a plan in place to make sure everything goes as smooth as possible,’ and from there I decided to leave.”

