Blake Ferguson changing jersey number to give Chop Robinson No. 44

Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson announced he’s changing his jersey number to No. 48 after a conversation with first-round pick Chop Robinson, who wanted to wear Ferguson’s No. 44.

“I heard from Chop very early Friday morning as he was making his way to Miami Gardens and he was just expressing to me how important the No. 44 was to him and asked if I’d be willing to consider taking a different number,” Ferguson said in a video posted on social media.

“I found that the jersey number that I wore for my last two years in college, and that I was able to win a national championship in, was available. Jersey No. 48. So that’s the jersey I’ll be in moving forward, I’m super, super pumped about it.”

Ferguson also announced that fans who own his No. 44 jersey can send them to the Dolphins facility and he’ll replace it with an autographed No. 48 jersey.

We are so back 4️⃣8️⃣ For those with 44 jerseys who would like to swap theirs out for a brand new signed 48 Ferguson jersey, follow directions below: Send your old 44 jersey to me at: Blake Ferguson

Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex

20,000 NW 27th Ave.

Miami… pic.twitter.com/5EIEwtn7tQ — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) May 1, 2024

Robinson wore No. 4 during his time at Maryland and then No. 44 in his two seasons at Penn State.

The pass rusher will be the 18th player in Dolphins history to wear the No. 44 jersey. Others include defensive back Paul Lankford, fullback Rob Konrad, and linebacker Elandon Roberts (who later switched to No. 52).

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire