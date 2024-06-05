Blake Dunn's prediction of playing for Reds in Denver on his brother's birthday comes true

As Blake Dunn made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Denver's Coors Field, his family told Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day that Dunn had told his brother, William, a Denver-area resident, that he'd play in front of him for the Reds on William's birthday.

It turns out Dunn spoke it into existence, giving Blake and William a birthday neither will forget.

"We talked about this a few months ago, and I got a text from Blake that said it's my goal to be there on your birthday," William Dunn told Day during Tuesday's broadcast. "And I said I know you will be. … And here we are!"

Blake Dunn of the Cincinnati Reds makes his Major League Baseball debut against the Colorado Rockies

"Awesome," mom Beverly added. "Absolutely awesome."

Blake, a 15th-round pick of the Reds in the 2021 draft, turns 26 in September.

Bill Dunn, Blake's father and high school football coach in Saugatuck, Michigan, told Day that Blake has the word "insatiable" written on his glove, representative of his "insatiable appetite to continue to work hard and never be satisfied."

"We are truly blessed to be here today to watch him on his debut on a major league field," Bill Dunn told Day.

From the Reds on Dunn's debut:

