Blake Corum sets Michigan football career touchdown record vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl

Blake Corum continues to etch his name in the Michigan football history books after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Corum got loose for an 8-yard touchdown catch on U-M's second drive of the game to tie the game in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

It was Corum's 56th career touchdown, moving him into first place all-time in school history, breaking a tie with Anthony Thomas.

Corum now also owns the most points scored by a Michigan football player in a single season, with 150 total points accounted for during the 2023 season.

It was the second touchdown-related record Corum claimed during his senior season. Corum broke the single-season touchdown record against Ohio State with his 21 touchdowns and has increased that tally to 25 between the Big Ten championship and the beginning of the Rose Bowl.

Coming into the College Football Playoff, Corum had 218 carries for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns, earning him second-team All-American honors from USA TODAY and a ninth-place finish in Heisman voting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Blake Corum sets Michigan football career touchdown record vs. Alabama