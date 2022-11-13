Blake Corum runs wild as Michigan blows out Nebraska

Blake Corum vs. Nebraska: 🔹29 touches

🔹166 yards

🔹1 TD @UMichFootball’s run game is scary pic.twitter.com/t2tWzJGK7d — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022

Michigan has been riding their dominant ground game all season, and they did it again Saturday in a blowout win over Nebraska, keeping their undefeated season alive.

As usual, it was star running back Blake Corum leading the way, racking up 162 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries as the Wolverines rolled to a 34-3 victory.

That’s seven straight games with over 100 yards and a touchdown rushing for Corum, who has been one of the most explosive playmakers in all of college football this season.

Don’t be surprised if he’s one of the first running backs selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: New 2-round projections at the mid-season mark

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire