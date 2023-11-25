Blake Corum runs for TD play after Michigan loses star OL Zak Zinter

One never knows how a team will respond to seeing a teammate injured in any game, let alone “The Game.”

On Saturday, Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter suffered a leg injury and was on the field for an extended period before being taken off on a cart.

How would the Wolverines react in a game that was tied with Ohio State at 17 in the third quarter?

J.J. McCarthy gave the football to Blake Corum on the next play and the running back was off to the end zone.

The 22-yard run and PAT put the Wolverines up 24-17 as the battle for the Big Ten East headed to the fourth quarter at The Big House.

Zak Zinter receives an loud ovation from @UMichfootball fans as he’s carted off the field ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n3BTfgbh3z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

🙏 Michigan players circle up to show support as Zak Zinter is helped off the field pic.twitter.com/WTIzo3we63 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

J.J. McCarthy went to give Zak Zinter’s parents a hug after their son was carted off the field ❤️@UMichfootball pic.twitter.com/qV8jDsOTCB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

After Zak Zinter was carted off the field due to injury, the very next snap Blake Corum broke away for a TD run and the @UMichfootball sideline was loving it ❤️〽️ pic.twitter.com/BaNUmfNPNT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Zinter was taken to University of Michigan Hospital for further evaluation.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire