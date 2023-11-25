Advertisement

Blake Corum runs for TD play after Michigan loses star OL Zak Zinter

Barry Werner
·1 min read

One never knows how a team will respond to seeing a teammate injured in any game, let alone “The Game.”

On Saturday, Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter suffered a leg injury and was on the field for an extended period before being taken off on a cart.

How would the Wolverines react in a game that was tied with Ohio State at 17 in the third quarter?

J.J. McCarthy gave the football to Blake Corum on the next play and the running back was off to the end zone.

The 22-yard run and PAT put the Wolverines up 24-17 as the battle for the Big Ten East headed to the fourth quarter at The Big House.

Zinter was taken to University of Michigan Hospital for further evaluation.

