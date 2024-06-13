Blake Corum ‘really stood out’ to Sean McVay during OTAs

Sean McVay’s offense is not an easy one to learn, given all of the pre-snap motion, audibles and route combinations the Rams use. It’s a bit easier for a running back compared to a receiver or quarterback, but it’s still difficult.

Blake Corum is doing everything he can to get up to speed as quickly as possible, hoping to carve out a role for himself as a rookie behind Kyren Williams. He’s only a month and a half into his Rams tenure but he’s picking things up like a pro.

McVay said in an OTA recap video this week that he’s been particularly impressed with Corum.

“On the offensive side, I’ve been pleased with a lot of guys but Blake Corum has really stood out,” McVay said. “Mature beyond his years. I love the way that he handles himself. I love even more how when there’s been a couple of things that didn’t go the way we wanted, how he responded the next play. The mental toughness that you see from him. Ron Gould is excellent with that room. Even Kyren in his own way has done such a great job of imparting a certain amount of wisdom with him.”

Williams is still expected to be the starter in the backfield but Corum is going to get his opportunities, too. He said himself that he’ll “definitely” be catching the ball out of the backfield, indicating he could be in for a third-down role as a blocker and receiver in obvious passing situations.

Corum will have an even better chance to prove himself in training camp when the pads come on and the physicality ramps up, but it’s good to hear he’s already making a positive impression on his new team.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire