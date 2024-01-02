Blake Corum, Michigan outlast Alabama to gain CFP Championship Game

Blake Corum’s 17-yard run in overtime gave Michigan a 27-20 win over Alabama on Monday in the Rose Bowl, a CFP semifinal.

The Wolverines overcame a 20-13 deficit on a touchdown pass with 94 seconds left.

The game went to overtime and Corum was the force on a two-play, 25-yard scoring drive.

Alabama, which won the OT coin toss, had a chance to tie the game.

Jalen Milroe was sacked on one play and the ‘Bama QB was stuffed on fourth-and-goal as he tried to run the ball into the end zone to possibly force a second overtime session.

JALEN MILROE IS STOPPED ON 4TH DOWN😱 THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/X2x3tPzwqr — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Michigan will play the winner of the Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl in the CFP Championship Game in Houston on Jan. 8.

Michigan was THIS close from losing in the most heartbreaking fashion possible 😱 pic.twitter.com/vszkqZFGgt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

Michigan had tied the game at 20 on a short pass from McCarthy to Roman Wilson with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.

ROMAN WILSON WALKS IT IN TO TIE THE GAME‼️ WE GOT OURSELVES A GAME ON ESPN 🍿 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/evJdfxOnQG — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Jim Harbaugh went for a PAT rather than going for a two-point conversion and the lead.

Michigan almost saw its hopes evaporate on a punt. The Wolverines’ returner botched the play and nearly was tackled for a safety.

The Wolverines avoided disaster by running two plays and the clock hit 0:00, setting up overtime.

Twenty four years ago tonight, Tom Brady led Michigan to a 35-34 overtime win over Alabama. Twenty-four years later, Blake Corum leads Michigan to a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024

