Blake Corum, Michigan outlast Alabama to gain CFP Championship Game
Blake Corum’s 17-yard run in overtime gave Michigan a 27-20 win over Alabama on Monday in the Rose Bowl, a CFP semifinal.
The Wolverines overcame a 20-13 deficit on a touchdown pass with 94 seconds left.
The game went to overtime and Corum was the force on a two-play, 25-yard scoring drive.
Alabama, which won the OT coin toss, had a chance to tie the game.
Jalen Milroe was sacked on one play and the ‘Bama QB was stuffed on fourth-and-goal as he tried to run the ball into the end zone to possibly force a second overtime session.
JALEN MILROE IS STOPPED ON 4TH DOWN😱
THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/X2x3tPzwqr
— ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024
Michigan will play the winner of the Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl in the CFP Championship Game in Houston on Jan. 8.
Michigan was THIS close from losing in the most heartbreaking fashion possible 😱 pic.twitter.com/vszkqZFGgt
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024
Michigan had tied the game at 20 on a short pass from McCarthy to Roman Wilson with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.
ROMAN WILSON WALKS IT IN TO TIE THE GAME‼️
WE GOT OURSELVES A GAME ON ESPN 🍿 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/evJdfxOnQG
— ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024
Jim Harbaugh went for a PAT rather than going for a two-point conversion and the lead.
Michigan almost saw its hopes evaporate on a punt. The Wolverines’ returner botched the play and nearly was tackled for a safety.
The Wolverines avoided disaster by running two plays and the clock hit 0:00, setting up overtime.
Twenty four years ago tonight, Tom Brady led Michigan to a 35-34 overtime win over Alabama.
Twenty-four years later, Blake Corum leads Michigan to a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024