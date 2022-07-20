Blake Corum made the Doak Walker Award watch list

Another day, another watch list for Blake Corum.

On Wednesday it was announced the junior Blake Corum made the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. Just on Monday, it was announced that Corum made the Maxwell Award watch list for the most outstanding player in football.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the nation’s premier running back. The award was established in 1989 and it is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Corum is coming off a season where he rushed for 952 yards and 11 scores on the ground. The junior also caught for 141 yards thru the air and one score. Even while missing some time due to an ankle sprain, he still was awarded as an All-Big Ten selection in 2021. Now that Hassan Haskins has left for the NFL, Corum is expected to produce at a high level for the Wolverines in 2022.

The only other Michigan running back that has won the Doak Walker Award was Chris Perry back in 2003.

You can see the other candidates below.

2022 Doak Walker Award Candidates

Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall Ronald Awatt (Sr.), UTEP Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB Byron Cardwell (So.), Oregon Nate Carter (So.), UCONN Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan Travis Dye (Sr.), USC Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State George Holani (Jr.), Boise State Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas Austin Jones (Sr.), USC Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal Devin Neal (So.), Kansas Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan Nate Noel (So.), App State Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas Will Shipley (So.), Clemson Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida

