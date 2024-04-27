Blake Corum LA-bound after being selected in 2024 NFL draft

The heartbeat of the Michigan football offense, the engine that helped drive the Wolverines to three-straight Big Ten titles, three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, and a national championship win in 2023, is officially off to the NFL.

Though he was a four-star recruit coming out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy, the expectations for Blake Corum weren’t probably as high as they should have been. The Wolverines had often gotten top-tier running backs, and it didn’t always work out. Thus, it’s expected that Corum was going to have to prove his worth.

He came in 2020 and started right away, getting the first carry against Minnesota to open up the season. But the maize and blue already had Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet, and Chris Evans (who had to take 2019 off due to academic issues). Corum showed flashes, but it was early in 2021 that it became clear just how special he was.

Ripping off long runs with regularity, Corum was ‘lightning’ to Hassan Haskins’ ‘thunder.’ He was the star of the offense until he suffered a setback health-wise, which kept him sidelined for a few games and not at full strength later in the season.

He returned on a mission in 2022, not only looking like the best running back in the country but on track to win the Heisman Trophy before a meniscus tear in Week 12 upended everything. Having gone from a primarily speed player to showing more wiggle and finesse, the hard-nosed tailback had everything to his game.

Citing ‘unfinished business’ in 2023, Corum made the unlikely return to the Michigan Wolverines, and though he didn’t look like his vintage self until late in the season, he was a touchdown-scoring machine, breaking the Michigan record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Delivering a national championship as a team captain, Corum departs Ann Arbor as one of its favored sons for life.

And on Friday, his dreams were realized as he was selected on day two of the 2024 NFL draft, going in the third round to the Los Angeles Rams with the 83rd overall pick.

While Corum’s on-field accomplishments will always be remembered, so will his off-field efforts. The Virginia native was known for his philanthropy, donating turkeys to the needy using NIL money, holding massive toy drives, and finding different ways to give back to the community.

In 2023, Corum had 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns while also having 16 receptions for 117 yards and another touchdown. His 2022 season, in which he only played in 12 games, he carried the ball 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, building on his 2021 when he had 144 carries for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. With 3,737 yards, he is seventh on Michigan’s all-time rushing leaders and his 58 career rushing touchdowns is second, behind only Willie Heston.

