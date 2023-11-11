Blake Corum gives Michigan insurance TD over Penn State

Jim Harbaugh got to watch a great performance by Michigan from his hotel room.

The Wolverines’ defense was impressive and the offense did what it had to do against Penn State at State College on Saturday.

The icing came when Blake Corum ran for a touchdown from 30 yards after the defense forced Penn State to turn over the ball on downs.

After the PAT, Michigan led 24-9, and the matchup with Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 looms.

Penn State’s James Franklin drops to 4-16 against Ohio State & Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 11, 2023

