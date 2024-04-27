How Blake Corum fits with the Los Angeles Rams

With the 83rd pick of the draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum. Corum is one of the greatest Wolverines in program history having rushed for 3,737 yards and a program-record 58 rushing touchdowns. In 2023, Corum had 1,245 yards on the ground and a single-season program-record 27 touchdowns.

Corum will be in the same city as former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but donning a different jersey. Corum heads southwest for the first time in his career and joins one of the better offenses in the NFL. The Rams have former Detroit Lion Matthew Stafford at quarterback with a pair of elite targets in Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua. Last year, the Rams had Kyren Williams rush for 1,144 yards at five yards per carry, so Corum is not expected to be the lead back. Instead, I would expect roughly a 65-35 split where Corum takes a lot of short-yardage carries similar to his job at Michigan.

Blake is still returning to his 2022 form after injuring a ligament in his knee. He excelled last year picking up violent yardage, and there is definitely a need for that in the modern NFL. Blake doesn’t have the long speed to break away 50-plus yard touchdowns in the NFL, but his lateral agility, low center of gravity, and vision mean that he can do great work between the tackles.

The Rams have a history of hitting on mid-round picks. Current general manager Les Snead has landed high-end players such as Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kobie Turner, Kyren Williams, and over half a dozen more starters in the third round or later. The previously listed players are a tough billing to live up to, but Corum could very well be the next ‘hit’ from L.A.

The key for Corum going forward in health. He won’t be asked to take the same amount of carries as he was at Michigan, but keeping his knee in good condition is critical.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire