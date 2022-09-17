Blake Corum has a career day against UConn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football recorded a shutout on Saturday against Connecticut. The Wolverines not only shut out the Huskies, but Michigan scored 59 points and the offense moved at ease against UConn. The maize and blue are now out to a 3-0 start to the season after the 59-0 win Saturday afternoon.

Michigan scored eight touchdowns on the day. Five of those came from Blake Corum who had a career day. The junior had 12 carries for 71 yards and five touchdowns. Corum averaged 5.9 yards-per-carry against the Huskies.

Corum scored four touchdowns in the first half and he became the second Wolverine to have four rushing scores in the first half. But after he scored his fifth of the day, Corum is in the Michigan record books after tying Ron Johnson and Hassan Haskins as the single-game rushing touchdown holder.

After the game, Corum was asked if Hassan Haskins messaged him yet to congratulate him — Haskins have five touchdowns against Ohio State last year. Corum laughed and said not yet, but he said he would be getting in contact with his friend later.

This was the first game he has played that Corum didn’t really have anyone behind him. His freshman year Corum had Zach Charbonnet, Chris Evans, and Hassan Haskins. Last year he had Haskins and Donovan Edwards, and this year he has Edwards. But Edwards was injured and while Michigan had CJ Stokes to lean on, he didn’t see the field until the sixth drive of the game.

Corum said he didn’t practice any different this week nor prepare differently. He views himself as a complete back that can be on the field on any down needed.

“I mean, my mentality has always been the same,” said Corum. “I consider myself a hard runner, you know, I think I’m a first, second, third-down back. I think I’m a complete back. Like, run hard and juke in space, fast…I mean, my mentality has always been the same.”

Michigan just beat three bottom-dwelling teams in all of college football. So how good are the Wolverines? The maize and blue have scored over 50 points in each of the three games and they have allowed a combined 17 points. Corum says he’s not sure how good they are yet. Corum believes the sky is the limit for the team and he feels that Michigan is going to be great, but the Wolverines haven’t faced any adversity yet.

“I don’t know how good — we look good,” said Corum. “But we haven’t faced more adversity. I really don’t know how good we’re gonna be. I feel it. I feel like we’re gonna be great. You know, I’m saying but I can’t tell you — the sky’s the limit for this offense.”

But Corum is right when he says all the team can do is play what’s on their schedule. He says that Michigan treats each game like a championship game. It’s not the player’s fault that the Wolverines started out with three of the worst teams in football. All they can do is go out there and execute what the coaches want them to do and keep getting better each game.

“You know, you can only play your schedule,” said Corum. “It’s like we treat every game like a championship game. I think I said that before. So we’re just playing this schedule. You know, we’re having fun. It’s been great, but the Big Ten play is on the way. I’m excited.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire