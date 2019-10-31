Blake Cashman out for year with shoulder injury
The Jets don’t even need to play a game to lose players to injury.
According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets rookie linebacker Blake Cashman is out for the year after he suffered a shoulder injury in practice yesterday.
Cashman, their fifth-rounder from Minnesota, had a history of shoulder injuries in college.
He had started the last five games, and along with the absence of C.J. Mosley for another five or six weeks with a groin injury, the Jets are now extremely thin there.
Scroll to continue with content