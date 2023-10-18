Blake Cashman named AFC defensive player of the week

Much of the attention paid to the Texans so far this season has been focused on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, but a player on the other side of the ball caught the eye of the league this week.

Linebacker Blake Cashman has been named the AFC's defensive player of the week in honor of his play against the Saints in last Sunday's 20-13 win.

Cashman was credited with 15 tackles during the victory. Two of those tackles were for loss and Cashman also broke up two passes while recording one quarterback hit.

The win moved the Texans to 3-3 on the season, which gives them the same number of wins that they had last year and raises hopes for further success over the rest of this year.