Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., ranked as top linebackers by PFF

Entering the 2024 campaign, the Vikings lost veteran Jordan Hicks in free agency, but Minnesota got arguably better at the position after it signed Blake Cashman to pair with Ivan Pace Jr.

Both Cashman and Pace Jr. had great years in 2023. Cashman, as a Texan, had a career-high 106 tackles. Pace Jr., an undrafted free agent, also had a terrific rookie season. He had 102 tackles and didn’t begin the season as a starter.

It’s not surprising that both are considered to be the league’s top-32 linebackers. Pro Football Focus ranked the top LBs in the NFL entering the ’24 season, and both made the list.

Pace Jr. was ranked as the No. 23 best linebacker in the league.

The undrafted Pace has already proven that he deserved to have heard his name called in 2023, with his ability as a blitzer immediately translating at the NFL level. He finished his rookie season with a 78.0 PFF pass-rush grade after registering 15 quarterback pressures from 109 pass-rushing snaps.

Cashman was ranked No. 29.

Cashman turned a career year with the Texans into a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. He faded as the 2023 season went on, but his 82.1 PFF overall grade ranked eighth at the position.

