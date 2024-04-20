Blake Burke sets Tennessee’s program record with 28-game hit streak

No. 3 Tennessee (31-7, 10-6 SEC) opened a top five series in Southeastern Conference play on Friday. No. 5 Kentucky (31-5, 15-1 SEC) defeated the Vols, 5-3, at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball poll.

Blake Burke started at first base for the Vols. Burke went 1-for-4 and extended his hit streak to 28 games, breaking Condredge Holloway’s program record of 27 consecutive contests with one hit.

Tennessee and Kentucky will continue its three-game series on Saturday.

First pitch for game No. 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale will take place at 1 p.m. EDT. Both contests can be watched on SEC Network+.

