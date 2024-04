Blake Burke discusses setting Tennessee’s career home run record

No. 4 Tennessee (25-6, 6-5 SEC) defeated Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC), 12-2 in seven innings, on Saturday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee tied the three-game series, 1-1. The series finale is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee junior first baseman Blake Burke went 1-for-5 and hit one home run, extending his hit streak to 21 games. He set the Vols’ program career home run record (41), passing Luc Lipcius.

Burke also recorded one RBI and one run against Auburn on Saturday.

Following Tennessee’s run-rule win against the Tigers in game No. 2, Burke met with media and discussed setting the program record for career home runs. His media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire