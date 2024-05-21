Blake Brosz, Parker Mandel named to all-region honor squad for Mitchell baseball

May 21—MITCHELL — Mitchell's Blake Brosz and Parker Mandel were selected to the Class A all-region honor team, as announced by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association.

Brosz was picked as a pitcher, having started a team-high five games on the mound for the Kernels this spring. In 31 1/3 innings of work, Brosz recorded 21 strikeouts against nine walks and stranded 25 opposing runners on base. He also finished with a 2.234 earned-run average and .217 batting average against. At the plate, Brosz clubbed a go-ahead two-run home run in Game 2 of playoff series against Brandon Valley.

Mandel, who was tabbed as a first baseman, led the Kernels at the plate with a .277 batting average and .404 on-base percentage. He also produced a team-best 13 hits and seven runs batted in. On the mound, Mandel also offered 18 innings, racking up a team-high 29 strikeouts with a 1.167 ERA and .159 batting average against.

Top-four seeds Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brandon Valley and O'Gorman led Class A with five all-region picks apiece.

The SDHSBA also announced its all-state honor teams on Sunday, though no Kernels were recognized.

Mitchell was eliminated from the Class A postseason last weekend in a hard-fought two-game sweep against No. 3 seed Brandon Valley, during which the Lynx won 3-1 and 4-3. The Kernels finished the season with a 3-14 overall record.