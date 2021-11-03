Blake Bortles on the way to Green Bay

The Packers appear to have found Jordan Love‘s backup quarterback for Sunday: Blake Bortles.

With both starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list, Love is the only quarterback currently available to the Packers. But Bortles is on the way.

Bortles is flying to Green Bay today with the expectation that he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and then get called up to the active roster before Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Good quarterbacks aren’t available at this point in the season, so Bortles is probably the best the Packers can do. Bortles spent some time with the Packers this offseason while Aaron Rodgers was refusing to participate in offseason work, so he at least has some familiarity with their offense.

The 29-year-old Bortles, who went to the Jaguars with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and has also spent time with the Rams and Broncos.

