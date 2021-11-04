Blake Bortles signs with Packers’ practice squad

In the wake of the news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss at least this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, it seems that former first-round pick Jordan Love is set to make his first career start.

But to help shore up the depth at the position, the Packers went to a familiar face in former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held the same role in Jacksonville from 2016-18, so Bortles has a lot of familiarity within his system and has joined their practice squad.

According to the Associated Press’ Mark Long, Bortles was on the links when he got the call from Green Bay.

Former Jaguars legend Blake Bortles was even through seven holes at Ponte Vedra's Ocean Course this morning when he got the call to fly to Green Bay. He was staring at double bogey on No. 8 when he picked up. Gotta love the Boat. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 3, 2021

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bortles flew to Green Bay yesterday to complete his signing. He’s expected to be elevated to the active roster to serve as Love’s backup.

Bortles signed with the Packers in May but was released in July. He had previously played a stint with the Denver Broncos and two with the Los Angeles Rams.

He was originally drafted with the third overall pick by the Jags back in 2014, and the highlight of his Jacksonville career was an AFC Championship run in 2017. Bortles finished his career in Jacksonville with 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.